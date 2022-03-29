A NORTH Yorkshire college is supporting aspiring teachers to achieve their qualifications with a new package of bursaries.
For the next academic year, a range of grants will be available for those who are training to teach in high-demand subjects such as computing, English, mathematics, science and special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) at Selby College.
The Department for Education’s (DfE) Initial Teacher Education (ITE) bursaries aim to help Further Education providers attract high-quality individuals into the teaching profession and to support pre-service training of teachers in priority areas.
Gabriel Horgan, programme leader for teacher training at Selby College, said: "We are seeing a real need for more highly-skilled teachers in particular subject areas across the Further Education sector, which has resulted in a national drive to meet these skills demands.
"Being able to place trainees in vibrant and successful subject areas across the college and see them get support from passionate mentors is a real bonus for us."
The bursaries are awarded to trainees based on their relevant qualifications or professional experience, as well as their intention to teach a designated priority subject in the FE sector. The bursary amount varies according to the subject in which they train to teach.
