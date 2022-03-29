LEISURE centres across the East Riding of Yorkshire are set to hold a range of Easter activities over the holiday for families to enjoy.
For those unsure what to do with the little ones, or not so little ones, during the Easter school holidays, East Riding Leisure centres are running different activities for people including crash course swimming lessons, fun floats and inflatables, junior float fit, which will only take place at East Riding Leisure in Beverley, Born to Move LES MILLS classes for children aged 2 - 16, held only at East Riding Leisure Driffield, sports hall bookings and more.
Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for leisure and cultural assets at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The Easter school holidays are a great opportunity to explore our East Riding Leisure Centres and take part in a fantastic range of fun activities. I know these will prove to be hugely popular.”
The range of activities available varies across the different sites across the region.
Further details on the activities over the holiday can be found on the East Riding of Yorkshire Council website.
Visit the council website here: https://bit.ly/3JKa5Ma
