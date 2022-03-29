A TV show, based around helping owners to improve the behaviour of dogs, is calling for people to come forward.
TV company, Five Mile Films, who make the Channel 4 series The Dog House, are making a brand-new prime time series for Channel 4 called The Dog Academy - which is all about misbehaving dogs and their owners.
The team are looking for people to come forward to take part in the show.
A spokesperson for the programme said: "We’re looking to hear from people who might be struggling with their dog’s behaviour and need help to overcome their dog’s issues.
"From small quirks to life impacting behaviour, we’ve assembled a team of the very best trainers in Britain to help owners transform their dogs once and for all.
"The series will be filmed later this year, but we’d love to start hearing from people now."
To apply for the show, contact the team by emailing: dogacademy@fivemilefilms.co.uk
