YORKSHIRE Cancer Research is inviting people to celebrate the region while helping to save lives by taking part in its new campaign ‘Step Out for Yorkshire’.
The charity is challenging people to walk, run or cycle throughout the month of May to raise vital funds to improve the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer.
The campaign aims to highlight the important role exercise plays in lowering the risk of cancer. Exercise before, during and after treatment for cancer has also been shown to help people respond better to treatment and can help stop cancer coming back.
Fiona Lovell, from Helmsley, cycled 100 miles across 10 days last May, raising £1,500 for Yorkshire Cancer Research.
Fiona said: "This challenge is perfect for me. It’s healthy, relaxing, and it’s doing something for charity as part of the Yorkshire community. I never knew that doing exercise before, during and after cancer treatments can mean a better prognosis."
The Yorkshire community is invited to join together to help reach a fundraising target of £150,000, which will fund experts and researchers who pioneer early cancer diagnosis and discover new and better treatments for people with cancer.
To sign up, donate and track your progress, head to the campaign page online.
