A PET cat had to be rescued by firefighters after his owner raised the alarm.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called in at 5.50pm last night (March 28) to a house in Scarborough.
The owners of Felix the cat believed he had become trapped behind an air vent for 24 hours.
A spokesman for the service said: "Scarborough fire crew were called to a domestic premises for a family pet trapped in the empty property next door.
"The keyholder was requested and Felix the cat was released unharmed back into the care of his owners."
