A HERITAGE site at the heart of plans for a huge housing development close to York city centre is hosting guided tours for the public.

A series of 45-minute walks will take people around the expansive grounds of The Retreat estate in Heslington Road to give an insight into the buildings and grounds of the pioneering mental health site.

Developers PJ Livesey Group have agreed a formal contract with The Retreat, York, to buy the 40-acre site, subject to a successful planning application.

The proposal is to convert the grade-II listed buildings into new homes, while preserving the exterior, alongside a number of strategically-placed new-build houses, including some that are affordable.

The former psychiatric hospital, which is one of the world’s oldest mental health institutions, closed to inpatients in 2018, having been established in 1796 by William Tuke.

He believed physical and mental health were linked and created a place where the grounds offered recreation facilities that included a cricket pitch and bowling green along with an orchard and ornamental rockery to support the mental health care.

In-patient services offered by The Retreat are now closed, and new centres of excellence for outpatients have been established in other locations in addition to Heslington Road.

The buildings are to be converted to residential use by heritage specialists The PJ Livesey Group.

Group co-director Georgina Lynch said: “Formal consultation on the future of the site will begin in summer but we wanted to welcome people to explore the grounds and learn more about this incredible place.”

The escorted walks will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Saturday April 9 between 11am and 1pm with four tours each day.

The tours are free and will conclude with a look inside the Recreation Hall.

PJ Livesey has promised extensive public consultation with the community, heritage organisations and local interest groups on how best to give the estate and its historic buildings a new future.

The vast grounds include a tennis court, cricket pitch and bowling green which are rarely used.

The Manchester-based company, which has four decades worth of experience in refurbishing and converting significant heritage buildings, has previously said it is keen to speak to local clubs and groups about their future use.

The developer also hopes to retain the orchard and daffodil meadow and keep the spirit of The Retreat.

As previously reported by The Press, the Terry’s Clock Tower development, at the former Terry’s factory in Bishopthorpe Road, is being redeveloped to create 21 apartments by P J Livesey Group.

Having converted the original Grade II listed factory building into apartments and penthouses, the developer is now converting the tower.

Places for the Retreat guided tours can be reserved through Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/tour-of-the-retreat-estate-grounds-in-york-tickets-307773467727?aff=erelpanelorg