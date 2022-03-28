ALMOST 300 offers have been made within two weeks of a register being launched to help Ukrainian refugees find sponsors in York.

York City of Sanctuary, working with City of York Council, launched the online register on Saturday, March 12, to match local people offering accommodation and support to those who have fled the conflict.

It is in response to the UK Government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme, which has a national on-line registration portal, and aims to bring together sponsors and refugees looking to settle in York and act as a match-making service. People can also register their interest to volunteer help and skills, such as English teaching.

Paul Wordsworth, co-ordinator of York City of Sanctuary, said: "The Government is requiring a sponsor who is offering accommodation to name a refugee on the visa application and fill it out with both parties involved.

"Patently this is not possible for the majority of York people who won’t know anyone from Ukraine. "However, with this register, we will put people together, help to make the right match and continue contact and support once they arrive. The support will be consistent, targeted and local, which is what we need.”

Cllr Darryl Smalley, executive member for culture, leisure and communities, said: "York is a proud City of Sanctuary and a proud City of Human Rights. As such, we are pleased to be taking our place at the forefront of welcoming refugees.

"This initiative will certainly prove to be a head-start on what could otherwise be a slow and difficult process, unless there is a bridge which connects people on both sides. I want to thank York City of Sanctuary for their commitment to building that bridge, and I hope as many York people as possible will sign up and offer some form of help and support."