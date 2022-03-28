York city centre has been described as a 'complete free-for-all with delivery lorries and vans all over the place'.

This was just one of the comments by Press readers after we reported that an ornate street lamp in Minster Gates had been struck by a reversing delivery driver last Monday.

City of York Council engineers took the lamppost away as the damage was deemed serious enough to warrant its removal.

The authority said it would be replaced with a light in keeping with the style of the area, with the costs covered by insurance.

A nearby junction cabinet was also damaged, leading the council and Northern Power Grid to secure the site.

A spokeswoman said the council teams would be looking at ways to prevent similar issues in the future.

These photos show the scene as it appeared at the weekend - disturbed and broken paving, with exposed pipes and cables, surrounded by bright red barriers and warning cordons.

The damage and removal of the street light has provoked a mixed reaction from city dwellers and visitors.

One onlooker Anne Braithwaite, of nearby Braithwaite Gallery, voiced her dismay that the light had been 'chopped up into little pieces that one man could carry' and put into the back of a van.

She questioned why no effort was made to preserve at least the top part of the historic lamp.

It has since been suggested that the light may have been the last of its kind - the remaining survivor of a network of similar lamps installed to bring electric light to York city centre after the Foss Islands power station opened in 1900.

The historic lamp after being knocked over in Minster Gates (centre). Other photos show, clockwork from top left: Clifford Street early 1900s; Deangate; Goodramgate, 1940; Gillygate, c1940.

One reader commented: "Most historic European city centres limit the size delivery vehicles allowed in for exactly this reason. Their business get along just fine, no reason banning large vans and lorries should create problems for York businesses."

Another said: "These big wagons have caused a lot of damage to shop fronts and now a Victorian lamppost, as the vehicles are far too large for our roads.

"Maybe off-loading at certain points and using trolleys/carts for the final journey may be the answer, hopefully something can be done to stop the destruction of our historic buildings."

A third reader admitted: "I was saddened to read that this Victorian lamppost was the last one of its type and design to survive in York, as there were numerous others exactly the same in the City pre 1890s."

Another noted: "I have reason to be in central York regularly during weekday mornings and it's a complete free for all with delivery lorries, vans etc all over the place.

"Vehicles far too big getting in each other's way, blocking pavements etc. Petergate too narrow for some of those vehicles.

"The work going on to refurb the Guildhall may lead to a great new facility but, goodness me, the residents and businesses in that area are paying a hefty price."

Meanwhile, David Leeke had sympathy for the delivery drivers, asking how and where they were meant to park to reach shops such as Rohan 'as the road is closed from the bottom of Stonegate through road works and Petergate is not wide enough for multiple vans or cars to pass at the same time'.

"I speak as a delivery driver and it's not made helpful when multiple roads like Stonegate and Petergate are closed simultaneously meaning if an artic came in he would have had to have turned down Grape Lane and Swinegate in order to get out of town?! It's more poor planning and unnecessary road works together that also add to the problem."

* The Press has asked City of York Council for an update on the work and clarity on why the historic lamp was not preserved.

We will share the response when it arrives.