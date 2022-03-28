POLICE want to speak to a driver of a Volkwagen Golf that was involved in a crash.
North Yorkshire Police have received the report that a silver Volkswagen Golf and a red Mercedes AMG collided on Saturday, March 19, at around 7pm, on Blenheim street, Scarborough.
It’s believed that the Mercedes was stationary at the time of the collision and the crash was damage only.
North Yorkshire Police would also like to speak with any witnesses who may have seen the incident and would request local residents to check for any dashcam, CCTV, or doorbell footage covering the area.
They would also like the driver of the Volkswagen Golf to get in touch.
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to PC 684 Jack Lewis.
You can also email jack.lewis@northyorkshire.police.uk.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220046928.
