Among four defendants sentenced at York Magistrates Court recently were two for offences against cats.
Keavey Gray, 22, of Bouthwaite Drive, Acomb, was banned from keeping animals for two years after he admitted neglecting a cat called Moana by failing to give it adequate food and water. He was also given an 18-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £175 prosecution costs and a £22 statutory surcharge.
Chantelle Binnie, 25, of Newport Avenue, Selby, was banned from keeping animals for five years. She pleaded guilty to causing a cat called Fluffy unnecessary suffering by not taking it to a vet to investigate the causes of its weight loss. She was given a 12-month community order with 15 days’ rehabilitative activities and ordered to pay £175 prosecution costs and a £95 statutory surcharge.
Richard George Powell, 32, of Ponderosa Caravan Site, Sutton-on-the-Forest pleaded guilty to a serious offence against a child and was jailed for 26 weeks.
Daniel Myers, 18, of Heathside, off Huntington Road, York, was jailed for 12 weeks after he pleaded guilty to carrying a knife in his home street. He was also ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
