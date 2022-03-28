PAST pupils and staff at a school that’s set to close are being asked to get in touch ahead of a last hurrah being held in the Summer.

As The Press reported in September last year, The York and Hull based academy group, Hope Sentamu Learning Trust said they will shut one of their schools, Baldersby St James CE primary, near Thirsk on August 31 this year.

Now the school is planning a ‘celebratory event’ in their own building and in the Church of St James, in Baldersby St James to help mark the occasion.

It is set to take place on Saturday, July 2 and will be attended by the Rt Revd Paul Ferguson, Bishop of Whitby, staff, pupils and parents from the school and colleagues from across the Hope Sentamu Learning Trust.

The team at the school would love to hear from anyone who would like to contribute to the event in some way. They would like to hear from any past pupils or staff who have stories, anecdotes or photos to share or anyone who has a keen knowledge of the history of the school. They would also be very keen to hear from anyone who has any ideas about the format and content of the event and anyone who has an interest in assisting with the planning of the celebration.

Baldersby St James CE Primary School was built by Lord Downe following the establishment of the village in 1850. The school has served generations of pupils in Baldersby St James, Rainton and the surrounding areas.

The decision to close the school was confirmed by the Secretary of State for Education in January this year.

Pupil numbers at the school have been low for several years, posing a continual challenge to the school in providing the breadth of educational experience for its pupils. Pupil numbers show no prospect of improving for many years ahead, with predictions for demand for school places showing a steady decline until 2031/32.

The small, rural school has just 22 pupils in two classes, one for Key Stage 1 pupils and the other for Key Stage 2. Some year groups have just one student.

Head teacher Steff Brown said “Whilst we are sad that the school has to close, we are very keen to celebrate the history of the school and all of the wonderful teaching, learning, events and activities that have taken place over the years. We’re delighted that we will be joined by the Bishop of Whitby who will lead the church service.”

If you would like to share your stories or would like to be involved in the event in some way, please email: hello@bsj.hslt.academy