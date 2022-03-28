A MAN was left with a broken nose after the pilot of a paraglider crashed in to him.
North Yorkshire Police say they received a report that a pedestrian was walking along Filey Brigg in Filey Country Park on Thursday (March 24) at around 6.30pm when a paraglider collided with him.
The collision caused him to have a broken nose and smashed his glasses.
The glider was described as green and white in colour and was being piloted by a white man in his forties, who was wearing a green helmet and dark clothing.
Anyone who can assist police enquiries is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to Alastair Graham-Merrett.
You can also email Alastair.graham-merrett@northyorkshire.police.uk
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220051316.
