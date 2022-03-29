ENGLAND’S oldest ‘living’ convent is set to reveal a little-known and mysterious True Cross relic to mark Easter.

The Bar Convent Living Heritage Centre in Blossom Street, York, will also unveil new research and recently rediscovered documentation, including authentication certificates issued by Bishops in France and England in the 1860s.

A True Cross relic is reputedly the wood of the cross on which Jesus Christ was crucified.

The convent says documents reveal a likely explanation as to how the relic eventually arrived at the convent in 1792 - and has enabled the convent to trace elements of the history of the relic which have been a mystery since the 19th century.

It said the relic is encased in an ornate and beautiful reliquary case of silver gilt, precious stones and crystal c.1867-70. It was specially designed by the eminent York architect, George Goldie.

Dr Hannah Thomas is the first lay person (non-religious) to look after the collections, and to encourage research, archiving, documenting and digitising them so that they can be shared more widely with the public.

Dr Thomas said: “Established in 1686, The Bar Convent is the oldest living convent in England. On account of its position in post-Reformation England as one of the only religious establishments in the country, and a chief centre of Catholicism in the North of England, it was regarded as a suitable repository for sacred items to be protected. This has resulted in a collection of fascinating historic Catholic objects.

“The collections have been incredible to work with. I have been very fortunate to discover some astonishing objects, the stories of how they have survived and of the people that have gone to great lengths to preserve them."

“A particularly interesting find are the documents relating to the True Cross relic. The relic itself does not appear to be widely known beyond this religious community, however, it is clearly a significant piece that would certainly be of great interest to a wider audience.

“When researching the relic, however, there seemed to be lengths of time in its history that appeared to be lost, and previous research carried out in the 1860s was unable to ascertain how the relic had transferred from one family to another. Through this documentation, and thanks to modern technology, we have been able to piece together a likely, very complex, history of this True Cross relic.

“We are thrilled to be able to enrich our knowledge of this piece, which has been so well protected and admired for centuries. It is a centerpiece of our collections and remains an object of contemplation with both religious and historic significance.

“We considered Easter, and the anniversary of when it was first authorised for veneration, to be the most appropriate time to share this research and to highlight this special object.”

The reliquary is on public display in the Bar Convent exhibition, which also includes a rare 15th century processional cross, a painting of Thomas More from the school of Holbein, vestments worn at the first ‘illegal’ mass in the Chapel and more. This research is part of a wider, ongoing research project into the Bar Convent’s collections.

Adults: £5, Children £2, Family: £10, concessions available. Please note: The Bar Convent is closed from April 15-18 for religious reasons.