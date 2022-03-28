HOPES for a prolonged warm early spring in the region have been dashed with news of more unsettled weather, and even some snow, from midweek.
In the wake of the almost unseasonal sunny and warm conditions over the weekend, with temperatures reaching 18-degrees centigrade in York on Saturday, the Met Office has delivered a dampener in the short-range forecast for this week.
One Met Office forecaster predicted, “a taste of most of the seasons within the space of a few days”, as the above-average almost summery weather makes way for more wintry conditions.
The mercury was said to have peaked at 20.5C in the coastal town of Porthmadog, in north-west Wales, on Saturday, with only slightly cooler temperatures after early fog lifted on Sunday.
But by midweek a more unsettled period is anticipated, with possible frequent wintry showers across the North of England and eastern coastal areas forecast, including hill snow, followed by a mixture of rain, sleet and snow.
Temperatures are then expected to gradually recover to average for this time of the year, although there will still be a chance of overnight frost during clear spells.
