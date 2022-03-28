A BREWERY which started out as a hobby in a homemade shed has relocated to a larger production site on the edge of York.

James Fawcett, owner and chief brewer at Another Beer, is toasting its move to Elvington as part of ambitious expansion plans for his three-year-old company.

Plans are also in the pipeline to create a taproom, offering street food and drinks from other local suppliers with regular shuttle buses from York.

James hopes to attract support for the venture, through a crowdfunding campaign in a bid to raise £15,000 by offering a range of rewards for supporters, from discounts to merchandise and brew day experiences.

James launched his business in York in 2019, having previously started as a home-brewer in the garden shed of his shared house in London.

Initially working with other breweries to brew his beer, James moved to the 2.5 barrel Ice Cream Factory brewery in Skeldergate, York, which established in 2017 by the family behind the Fossgate and Micklegate Socials.

There, James started brewing the ales himself while supplying city venues such as Spark, Star Inn the City, The Crooked Tap Acomb, Hop O’Clock and The Crescent music venue.

“This move into the new Elvington site is a great step forward for Another Beer," he said.

Artist's impression of the Another Taproom

"It has always been my plan to expand as quickly as we can into our own brewery, both to increase our capacity and to have more control of our processes, especially sustainability.

"This has always been a core value of the company, and thanks to our move, we have developed a partnership with a local dairy farmer to pass on our spent grain to be fed to their cattle and the fresh milk is then available at the entrance of our location.”

Another Beer is now located in what was formerly The Hop Studio, in Handley Park, Elvington, with a brewing capacity of 6,400 litres, and a dedicated space on the mezzanine level for the taproom.

The Hop Studio micro-brewery specialised in modern craft beer but became a casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Founder Dave Shaw, left, with sales manager Jason Thompson, of the Hop Studio, pictured when it launched in 2012.

Posting on its social media page, the team thanked suppliers, trade and retail customers for their custom and support since taking over the business in 2020.

"Unfortunately the brewery has closed its doors and is leaving its name and its home in Elvington behind to lick its wounds and figure out a sustainable way to reboot after the pandemic."

James said: “When people visit the Taproom we want them be treated to a proper experience. No sitting on upturned barrels and with only a limited selection of beers to try; we want to create another experience.

"We want to have visiting street food, a great selection of drinks from as many local companies/suppliers as possible and a chilled atmosphere to relax at the end of the week.

"We are planning on offering regular shuttle buses from York, as our links to the city are very important to us. This way, people can have a great night with us and not have to worry about sorting lifts.”

James started his career in hospitality, managing high-profile venues in London before starting brewing.

“Crowdfunding will allow us to properly kit out the taproom, including developing the space, installing comfortable seating and the right bar equipment to make sure all our beers and other drinks taste and are served just right," he said.

For details of crowdfunding campaign visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/the-another-beer-taproom.