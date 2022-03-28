POLICE are trying to trace the owners of two dogs seen worrying sheep.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about an incident of livestock worrying which took place near Harrogate on Thursday, March 24.

They say that at around 2.50pm witnesses reported seeing a dalmatian dog, believed to be called Mabel, chase after three ewes on land adjacent to a public footpath below the ruins of John of Gaunt's castle near Beaver Dyke Reservoirs, in an area known as Haverah Park about 7km west of Harrogate.

A second, medium sized, black dog, thought to be called Parker also joined in the chase.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time who could assist the investigation.

They’d especially like to speak to a woman who was seen to be exercising a number of dogs in the area and also the owner of a black van which was parked in the parking area at the side of Pennypot Lane where the footpath to the reservoirs starts, as they may hold useful information.

A police spokesperson said: "Being in charge of a dog which worries sheep is a criminal offence.

"At this time of year ewes are often heavily pregnant and being chases by a dog can result in significant injury or suffering and in the worst cases, death of the animals involved.

"It also has devastating consequences for livestock keepers, causing personal distress as well as significant financial costs.

"If anyone has information about this incident please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 select option 2 and ask to speak to PC Bill Hickson.

"You can also email bill.hickson@northyorkshire.police.uk – please quote reference NYP-25032022-0069."