OLDER people in North Yorkshire are urged to enjoy 'Slipper socials' at three county libraries, where they can pick up free slippers to help stop falls.
North Yorkshire Library Service is working with North Yorkshire Sport and other partners to support older people in living in their own homes for longer.
The groups say people often lose their independence by having falls when wearing loose, worn, or backless slippers.
Malton, Selby and Starbeck libraries will hold its events in April featuring the slipper giveaway. The slippers have rubber soles and are wide fitting to make it easier for people with restricted mobility to get them on and off. They also have a good Velcro fastener so they will not slip off.
The socials feature related events and information sessions aimed at boosting physical mobility and generally helping older people.
The first Slipper Social will be at Malton library on Wednesday, 6 April, from 1.30pm to 4pm.
Selby library will host its event on Wednesday, 13 April, from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.
The final event will be in Starbeck library on Thursday, 21 April, from 10am to noon.
Free refreshments will be given and should the days run out of certain sizes, the county council says it will try and get more for people after the events.
