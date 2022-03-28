THE head at one York school rolled up his sleeves in the kitchen to help out after an unexpected staff shortage.
Jeremy Walker, head teacher at St Peter's School in York, lent a helping hand in the school canteen this weekend after the catering team found themselves short-staffed due to a number of Covid-related absences.
Jeremy said: "It was wonderful to have the opportunity to work alongside my fabulous colleagues in the catering team this weekend and serving staff and pupils dinner was a lovely way to spend Saturday lunchtime.
"I am full of praise and admiration for the support staff at St Peter's, who work so hard behind the scenes to ensure the smooth running of the school.
"I was delighted to respond to the call for help this weekend and I am happy to report to duty whenever required."
