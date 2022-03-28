MASTERCLASSES are being held to help self-employed people, small and micro businesses recover from the pandemic.

A programme of events and activities is being held throughout the year by the Federation of Small Businesses, thanks to funding from City of York Council.

This aims to promote the business benefits of membership organisations in York and to aid businesses as they move on from the Covid crisis.

Ryan Mulhearn, of First Frame Productions, is kick-starting the series with an intensive masterclass to help businesses produce professional quality video using their smartphone.

There will be two sessions on April 7 at the Priory Street Centre.

Retail display training, customer service support and digital marketing strategy masterclasses will also be held during the year, available free of charge to businesses.

Other activities will run alongside these sessions including one-to-one consultancy support for businesses, funded photography and videography to capture how businesses use support from the FSB and council, and their tips for others. This will include a podcast series.

Carolyn Frank, development manager for the FSB in York & North Yorkshire, said: "The boost in funding from the council has allowed us to put together a York specific programme of intensive and top quality activity.

"City of York Council are aligned with the FSB mission to support all small businesses to achieve their ambitions, and we have developed the year-long varied programme based on feedback from businesses about their needs. Although the worst of the pandemic seems to be over now, businesses are still struggling to return to pre-pandemic trade levels, and support like this can build in resilience now and for the future.

“Bookings have flown in for the first Masterclass, and I would encourage businesses to sign up quickly as places are limited, and we anticipate having a waiting list.

"Throughout the year there will be a variety of support offered so we hope to reach a wide range of small businesses.”

Councillor Andrew Waller, executive member for economy and strategic planning said: "City of York Council and the FSB have had strong links for many years, and during Covid these have been even more invaluable.

“We hope businesses in York make use of this opportunity and take up the various benefits on offer via the FSB’s valuable membership, and the programme of events and activity delivered with the £20k of council funding provides much needed support for as many self-employed, small and microbusinesses in York as possible.

“We look forward to a very fruitful collaboration with the FSB and hope this step accelerates the growth of York’s small business community and allows the city’s economy to thrive.”