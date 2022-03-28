A public access Wi-fi roll-out across North Yorkshire is now complete, with Harrogate becoming the final town to go live.

The county council and Harrogate Borough Council, in partnership with NYnet, has delivered the scheme in the district, which saw public access Wi-Fi in Knaresborough and Ripon switched on last year.

Some 20 market towns across North Yorkshire have benefitted from the £3.6m scheme, which was boosted by Harrogate providing £300,000 to fund extra coverage across its district.

Robert Ling, North Yorkshire's Assistant Director for Technology and Change, said: “Harrogate is one of the largest, busiest towns in North Yorkshire which boasts thriving businesses, tourist attractions and stunning gardens. Our hope is that the free Wi-Fi service will prove popular, as it is certain to boost the town’s digital infrastructure.

“We are proud to have successfully delivered the Wi-Fi scheme across 20 towns and thank all those who have had a hand in the roll-out. We have already seen high usage across these towns and we are sure the benefits will be felt for years to come.”

Matt Roberts, Harrogate Borough Council’s Economy and Transport Officer, said: “By providing free public spaces Wi-Fi it allows people of all ages to keep connected, look up local businesses and discover all that the Harrogate district has to offer."

It also supports our economic growth strategy which aims to make the Harrogate district the best place to live, work and visit.

“This has already been rolled out in Knaresborough and Ripon and we’re equally excited to support this scheme in Harrogate town centre.”

Free public access Wi-Fi offers opportunities for people with limited or no broadband to access vital local council, government and health services and take part in the digital economy.

A £3.6m investment was awarded by the York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership as part of its allocation from the government’s Getting Building Fund.

David Dickson, Chair of the York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership Infrastructure & Joint Assets Board, said: “This whole programme of work to improve digital infrastructure in North Yorkshire is really important for the region. It will support York and North Yorkshire in becoming a greener, fairer and stronger economy.”