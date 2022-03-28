A COMPANY that specialises in security ID cards has acquired a German counterpart as part of a major expansion.

cards-x supplies security ID cards and the print equipment used to create them, and has now taken on Adon Development, a global supplier of turnstiles, barriers, gates and electronic door systems.

Founded in Germany more than 10 years ago, cards-x expanded into the UK in October 2020, opening an office and distribution centre on Showfield Lane in Malton.

Adon Development, based in Ratingen near Dusseldorf, supplies access control systems alongside an advanced online, browser-based event registration system.

This is fully customisable, enabling it to incorporate event branding and other features.

It can also be tailored for individuals attending the event, offering everything from access to special zones to food and drink credit in hospitality areas.

The company’s products are available to lease or rent, serving clients including the Eurovision Song Contest, Ski World Cup Croatia, as well as global motor racing events.

Adon Development founder, Peter Mooshage, and its six-strong team will remain with the business, which is being rebranded to cards-x Development.

With bases in the UK and Germany, cards-x has become one of Europe’s leading suppliers of security products, ID cards, and Matica printers.

In the last 12 months its team has grown from six people to eight in Malton, with 20 people in Germany, following this latest acquisition.

Its products are used in a vast range of businesses, public sector organisations, sporting venues, exhibitions, public buildings, education establishments, visitor attractions and events.

Chief operating officer, Andy Reeves, stated: “cards-x is now at the forefront of the market in terms of security ID cards and the print equipment used to create them, and this latest acquisition is a key part of our ambition to become much more than a distributor and manufacturer.”

Norman Kämmerling, chief executive officer at cards-x, added: “Adon Development is a world leader in access control systems with an innovative product range that is supported by an advanced online system that can provide an array of bespoke services to ensure sports fans, music lovers, exhibition attendees, and anyone else visiting an event, have an outstanding experience.

“It’s very exciting to be able to incorporate these products and services into our offering and the acquisition will enable us to continue growing our client base throughout the UK, Europe and beyond.”

This latest deal follows cards-x acquiring the world’s most eco-friendly manufacturer of ID card holders, Evohold at the end of 2020.

Following the acquisition, Made in Britain member, Evohold, relocated from Preston to Malton and the company now produces hundreds of thousands of card holders each week, which are exported to countries throughout the world.