A POPULAR fish and chip shop in York city centre is set to donate it’s takings from a whole day to help people in Ukraine.

This Thursday (March 31) Drake’s Fish and Chips in Low Petergate will be donating all of the day’s takings to The British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

Owner, Sara Drake said: “The unthinkable is happening in Ukraine, and this is the least we can do to help such a terrible situation. We hope there’ll be a great turnout so we can raise as much money as possible.

“The amount of local businesses who have offered to donate vouchers as prizes for our raffle has been fantastic. It shows just how much of a tight community we are in York and we’re incredibly lucky for that.

“Tickets are £5 and anyone who donates on our JustGiving page will be automatically entered into it. Businesses such as The Star Inn The City have offered a £100 voucher, as have The Rattle Owl, and Silvarious have donated two £100 vouchers. There’s Afternoon Tea for 2 at The Grand and many more prizes. The response has been great, and if any other businesses would like to get involved, they can reach out to me on the Drake’s York Instagram or Facebook.

“We will be taking bookings, but encourage people to stop by to buy a raffle ticket, donate or have a cup of tea in the afternoon/a pint in the evening.

“Food and drink brings people together, so we hope to have a great turnout, see lots of familiar faces and raise as much as possible.”