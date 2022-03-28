A STORE and Post Office at the heart of a North Yorkshire village is for sale.

Ampleforth Stores & Post Office is on the market, offering investors the opportunity to take on a thriving business complete with a four-bedroom detached stone house and a large garden for £750,000.

Ampleforth Stores & Post Office Picture: Rightmove

The current owners have boosted turnover year-on-year, since 2018, from £348,000 to £580,000 for the year ending May 2021, says marketing agents Christie & Co, in Leeds.

With a gross profit of £135,000, plus £17,000 Post Office income, the business still operates on fewer hours than many similar village stores.

Christie & Co describe it as 'an excellent opportunity for someone to work, and live, from home running their own business in a fabulous location making an excellent lifestyle change'.

Ampleforth Stores & Post Office Picture: Rightmove

"There is good schooling in the area, and it is great for walks - the top of the garden backs on to the common and woods."

The shop is at street level while there is a private rear access, leading to a large, sloping elevated garden.

As well as the store and Post Office, the business also has an off-licence, National Lottery outlet and sells newspapers.

During the Covid pandemic, the current operator introduced a delivery service for local residents, which could be continued by the new owner.

Custom comes from local residents, passing trade and Ampleforth Abbey College, with the business enjoying a monopoly position. The nearest competition is a similar store about five miles away.

The shop is L-shaped, has air-conditioning, CCTV and LED lighting, with chilled units for soft drinks and alcohol as well as a freezer for ice-cream, and a coffee machine.

The aisles display local produce, fresh fruit and vegetables, and other food products along with newspapers and magazines, convenience items, snacks, confectionery, household goods, and pet food.

There are two cash registers on the sales counter, a lottery terminal, and post office position, as well as a large storage room.

Outside, a block paved courtyard and pathway lead to a sloping, lawned garden, with mature trees, and another patio.

There is a spacious garden office with decking terrace and storage sheds.

Since purchasing the business in 2018, the owners have refurbished the property, with double glazing, a fitted kitchen with integrated units and granite worktops.

The living room, which has exposed ceiling beams, overlooks the front of the village.

The master bedroom to the front has a spacious shower room, while two large double bedrooms and one single bedroom are built in to the eaves on the first floor, adding character and space.