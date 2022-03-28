Just in time for Easter, LEGO is offering a free themed gift to customers but it's for a limited time only.
The toy brand is giving customers the chance to get a free Easter gift with purchases over £40 or £65.
If you spend over £40 you get a free Easter Bunny gift that features a yellow bunny painting an Easter Egg.
Whereas if you spend more than £65 you can get a Easter Chicks gift, which features two chicks appearing in some colourful eggs.
The deal lasts until April 16, so although you have time to wait, why not get shopping now and get an Easter present early.
If you are stuck on what to get to claim the free gift then look no further as we've got some of the best sets LEGO is offering.
LEGO Sets over £40
Iconic Chess Set- £45.99
Hogwarts Hospital Wing- £44.99
Spice Girls Tribute- £44.99
Creative Birthday Party- £49.99
Belle and Rapunzel's Royal Stables- £44.99
LEGO Sets over £60
Boba Fett's Throne Room- £89.99
Ariel's Underwater Palace- £74.99
Seinfeld- £69.99
Fiat 500 Blue- £74.99
Central Park- £69.99
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.