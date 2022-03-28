AN accident is partially blocking a main road in York.
A motorcyclist has been involved in a crash in Holgate Road in York.
The road is currently partially blocked with queueing traffic due to accident at Watson Street.
Vehicles are awaiting recovery and a male motorcyclist is being taken to hospital by ambulance.
More to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.