THE family of a teenager who died in a car crash have paid tribute to him.
Police were called at 4.30pm following reports of a collision between Middleton Road and Station Road near to Middleton-on-the-Wolds on Tuesday, March 22, when a car left the road and collided with a bank of trees.
Humberside Police have now able named the man who died as Jaygo Beasty, 17.
Jaygo’s family have asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time, but have paid tribute, saying: “Jaygo was a talented young man with an extremely bright future ahead of him. His kind nature, personality and sense of humour will be greatly missed by his family and friends.”
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call our non-emergency 101 line quoting log 339 of 22 March.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.