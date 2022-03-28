A MAJOR road is partially closed for emergency bridge repairs.
There are currently two lanes closed due to emergency bridge repairs on the M62 eastbound in East Yorkshire from junction 36 the A614 Rawcliffe Road for Goole to junction 37 the A614 Howden.
Traffic is coping well, but as only one lane of three is open, drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
