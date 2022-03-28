EMERGENCY services have been called in to a crash involving two vehicles on a rural road.

North Yorkshire Police say they were called out late last night (March 27) after reports of a crash in a village near Harrogate.

Sgt Paul Cording was at the scene on the B6161 at Stainburn.

He said: "The road has now reopened following a two vehicle road traffic collision.

"Despite the state of the vehicles, there are thankfully no serious injuries and all the occupants are on their way home.

"Follow up enquiries to continue, thank you for your patience."