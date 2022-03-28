EMERGENCY services have been called in to a crash involving two vehicles on a rural road.
North Yorkshire Police say they were called out late last night (March 27) after reports of a crash in a village near Harrogate.
Sgt Paul Cording was at the scene on the B6161 at Stainburn.
He said: "The road has now reopened following a two vehicle road traffic collision.
"Despite the state of the vehicles, there are thankfully no serious injuries and all the occupants are on their way home.
"Follow up enquiries to continue, thank you for your patience."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.