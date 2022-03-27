Firefighters had to free a person trapped inside a car when it ended up on its side following a single-car crash.
Fire crews from Ripon and Bedale were called out to the incident, at Oak Bank, Grewelthorpe, just before 4pm today.
The casualty was not thought to have been seriously hurt.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.