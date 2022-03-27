Fire crews were called when a young child got locked in the car - with the keys inside.
Acomb firefighters had to break the car's window to free the child.
"The child and two dogs (were) reunited with (their) parent / owner," a fire service spokesperson said.
The incident happened in Poppleton Road just before 10am today.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.