Birthday celebrations can be lots of fun but often we’re left wondering what can we buy for the special someone in our life who seems to have everything?
Gift experience provider, Buyagift, conducted some research and found that 38% of Brits would prefer to receive an experience rather than a physical gift for their birthday.
The list includes a variety of experiences including spa breaks, a trip to the theatre and afternoon tea.
The research suggests that the most popular experience Brits would like to receive on their birthday is a short hotel break while the least popular is the Segway experience.
So, if you’re looking for gift inspiration for a loved one, take a look at the list of the top 10 experiences Brits want to receive on their birthday.
Top 10 experiences Brits want to be gifted for their birthday
- Short hotel break – 21%
- Spa day – 11%
- Dinner date – 10%
- Theatre tickets – 9%
- Afternoon tea – 8%
- Supercar experience – 5%
- Glamping – 5%
- Helicopter ride – 4%
- Indoor skydiving – 3%
- Segway experience – 2%
If you know someone who would appreciate a relaxing break, buying a short hotel break or spa day would be the ideal gift to buy for them. You can find spa days and hotel breaks via the Buyagift website.
Alternatively, if you’re looking for the perfect gift for the person who loves to indulge in some tasty food or go for a trip to the theatre, you can find more experiences via the Buyagift website.
You can view the full range of experiences available for gifting via the Buyagift website.
