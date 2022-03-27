MEMBERS of the public have been urged to take care not to cause fires while out walking on dry moors.
The warning comes after a wildfire near popular Brimham Rocks on Tuesday destroyed more than 500 square feet of moorland.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says the risk rating for wildfire in the region has been raised to ‘severe’.
"Please go out and enjoy our countryside's natural beauty, but remain vigilant," a fire servce spokesperson said.
"A small fire can quickly develop and become devastating."
The fire at Brimham Rocks, which are managed by the National Trust, prompted a warning about barbeques being banned at the attraction, according to the BBC.
Fire crews from Richmond and Hawes joined Cumbria firefighters for a day of wildfire training on Saturday.
