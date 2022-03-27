SNOW showers - heavy at times- are being forecast for York later this week.
BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup says there will be a dramatic change from this weekend's warm and sunny weather by the middle of the week, as northerly winds bring bitterly cold weather across the UK.
Temperatures in York will fall from 14C today to 13C tomorrow, 10 on Tuesday and only 5 on Wednesday.
It says they will then fall to just 2C late on Wednesday evening, and showers will turn from rain during the day to sleet in the early evening, and then to snow by 9pm.
The forecasters say there will be heavy snow showers until 1am, with temperatures down to just above freezing, and then light snow showers until 6am.
They predict that the weather will then gradually warm up, back to 9 or 10C by next weekend.
