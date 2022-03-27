One elderly mum's Mother's Day didn't go quite as planned - when she fell into a laundry basket and got trapped.
A call to the fire service, however, soon got things ironed out.
Following a call from police, a fire crew quickly turned up at her home in the Selby area.
A spokesperson from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Tweeted: "Bolt cutters used to open locked door for her carer outside. Female's predicament ironed out and comfort given, with Mum freed for lunch with daughter."
A case of all's well that ends well...
