Firefighters say two vehicles were deliberately set on fire in Knaresborough last night.
Fire crews were called to Maundy Grove just after 10.20pm.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were able to douse the flames.
The vehicles had been 'deliberately set alight', a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.
