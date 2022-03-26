A man had to be cut free by firefighters using hydraulic cutting equipment after a car collided with a fence in The Square, Stamford Bridge, this afternoon.
He was taken to hospital by ambulance suffering head injuries.
The incident happened at just before 3pm.
