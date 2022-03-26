Walk in the footsteps of the Bridgerton family as you explore the real-life Yorkshire location in Netflix's regency romance.

We have been eagerly waiting to return to the Ton since the popular period drama dropped in December 2020.

Now that we have been reunited with Lady Whistledown and her readers, we are searching for a way to bring Bridgerton's unique brand of escapism to life.

Whether you're planning a road trip to check out your favourite spots from the show or you want to make the magic of the second series last a little longer, here is the filming location on your doorstep.

Bridgerton family in series 2. Credit: Liam Daniel/ Netflix

Originally, there were plans for an entire set to be built on Sunninghill Estate in Berkshire.

The production would include a London street with houses and shops, according to Condé Nast Traveller.

However, permission to build the set was refused since the construction would be in place for five years and three seasons.

Bridgerton filming location in Yorkshire

Castle Howard. Credit: Tripadvisor

Location: Castle Howard, York YO60 7DA

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5

Number of 'excellent' reviews: 2185

After their trip, one guest took to Tripadvisor to share their experience, writing: "The grounds and walled gardens are beautiful, and must be spectacular when things are in bloom. The house was doing a Chronicles of Narnia Christmas display, which was well done and fun for the kids, but it was hard to get a sense of the house itself. Worth the trip out of town, and the surrounding countryside is lovely."

Another visitor left this review: "Even though it was raining buckets when we visited and the interior was not open to the public we still enjoyed a good two hour walk around the garden estate.I would definitely go back in better weather and when the interor is also open."

Castle Howard is located just 15 miles north of York and has been the private home of the Howard family for more than 300 years.

The grounds, gardens and Skelf Island Adventure Playground are currently open to the public but the house is closed for maintenance until April 2, 2022.

The stately home doubles as the fictional ancestral home of the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) and his Duchess Daphne Bassett (née Bridgerton) (Phoebe Dynevor) in the period drama.

Filming took place in the entrance hall and grounds of the estate, according to Visit England.

The Baroque stately home, which took over 100 years to complete also appears in the 1981 TV series Brideshead Revisited, the BBC series Death Comes to Pemberley and ITV's Victoria starring Jenna Coleman.

Find out more about how to visit via Tripadvisor or the Castle Howard website.