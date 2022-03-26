POLICE have put out a warning for gardeners and allotment-holders to be wary of tool thieves.

"We regularly patrol green spaces across York and North Yorkshire," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said.

"While allotment and garden tools may not be high value, they can still make attractive targets for thieves - so please help us keep criminals away from your plots!"

P️olice have issued advice on how to keep your gardens, allotments and tools safe:

  • Sheds should be kept securely locked and located in a visible position
  • Visibly mark tools and other property, and record the serial numbers on www.immobilise.com
  • Check all fencing to make sure it's in good condition
  • Any gates should be securely locked, and should be of a design that makes climbing difficult
  • Check there are no bins, composters, trees or bushes that can be used for climbing over a fence, and consider planting thorny bushes to deter entry
  • If you do not use any equipment or tools on a regular basis store them securely inside
  • Report anything suspicious to police via 101 or the North Yorkshire police website 