THE worlds of film and theatre will collide in York, with a new season of international independent films to be staged at ... York Theatre Royal.

The films in the eight-night 'Telling Stories Through Film' season, which have been curated by curated by York’s Aesthetica Film Festival, aim to look at 'how the big screen helps us to make sense of the past, present and future.'

The films cover everything from our relationship with machines to Black British cinema, comedy, climate change and LGBTQ+ issues.

Some complement theatre shows being staged at the theatre.

A theatre spokesperson said: "We are delighted to partner with Aesthetica on this season which brings such a diverse range of independent films to our studio.

“The films range from a night of comedy films (when the West End hit Magic Goes Wrong is in the Theatre Royal’s main house) to an evening of films exploring the relationship between Humans and Machines when the Studio show Eugene, a comedy which takes a humorous look at what happens when we give technology the power over us, is on.”

Cherie Federico, director of the Aesthetica Short Film Festival, said: "Film is immediate. It is here and it is now. We are pleased to be working in partnership with York Theatre Royal to bring independent film programming to the beating heart of York's cultural offer. We hope that residents and visitors alike will be inspired by this bold storytelling."

There will be eight film nights in all during the season, spread out through April, May, June and July. They are:

Friday April 22, 7.15pm - Fragile Existence: Witness to the Climate Crisis (link to Earth Day)

Friday April 29, 7.15pm - Comedy Club: Join us for a Laugh

Saturday April 30, time tbc - Animation: Imagination & Discovery (for families)

Saturday May 7, 7.15pm - To Be Human: Global Stories

Friday May 27, 7.15pm - Technology, Humans and Machines

Friday June 17, 7.15pm - LGBTQ+ Shorts: Defining Gay Cinema

Friday June 24, 7.15pm - Raised Voices: Black British Cinema

Friday July 8, 7.15pm m-BAFTA & Oscar Winning & Nominated Short Films from Aesthetica Film Festival

All tickets are £5. Visit yorktheatreroyal.co.uk for full details.