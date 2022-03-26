UPDATE: The A64 at Hopgrove now fully open and traffic is flowing again, police say.
MOTORISTS are being urged to avoid the A64 next to the Hopgrove Roundabout following a traffic accident this afternoon.
A police spokesperson said emergency services were at the scene.
"Traffic is already very heavy so we advise to avoid the area if possible," the spokesperson said.
We will bring you more when we have it.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.