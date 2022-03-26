Series two of Netflix's regency drama Bridgerton is back but here's your chance to live in accommodation fit for a Duke or Duchess.

We have been eagerly waiting to return to the Ton since the popular period series dropped in December 2020.

Now that Lady Whistledown and her readers have returned, we are searching for a way to bring Bridgerton's unique brand of escapism to life.

Vrbo, the global family holiday rental expert has pulled together a selection of magnificent manors to help you and your family live it up in luxury.

Bridgerton style manors you can stay at from Vrbo

11 Bedroom Country House 

York Press: 11 Bedroom Country House in the beautiful Dorset countryside. Credit: Vrbo11 Bedroom Country House in the beautiful Dorset countryside. Credit: Vrbo

Location: Dorset

Sleeps: 24

Bedrooms: 11

Bathrooms: 8

Special features: 3 dining rooms, 2 drawing rooms, billiard room, kids playroom, large outside terrace, table tennis and croquet lawn.

Average price per night: £2571

Book a stay via the Vrbo website.

Cornish Castle on the Devon & Cornwall border

York Press: Cornish Castle on the Devon & Cornwall border. Credit: VrboCornish Castle on the Devon & Cornwall border. Credit: Vrbo

Location: Tamar Valley, Cornwall

Sleeps: 22

Bedrooms: 11 

Bathrooms: 11

Special features: Views across the River Tamar, 55 acres of woodland walks, outdoor solar heated swimming pool and Smart TV, pool table, dartboard & table football

Average price per night: £2225

​Book a stay via the Vrbo website.

Milton Manor, Milton on Stour

York Press: Milton Manor, Milton on Stour. Credit: VrboMilton Manor, Milton on Stour. Credit: Vrbo

Location: Milton on Stour, Dorset

Sleeps: 33

Bedrooms: 14

Bathrooms: 14

Special features: Games room, hot tub, ping pong table, treehouse, pond, cricket pitch, BBQ

Average price per night:£1483

​Book a stay via the Vrbo website.

Georgian style mansion

York Press: Georgian style mansion. Credit: VrboGeorgian style mansion. Credit: Vrbo

Location: South Cheriton, Templecombe

Sleeps: 18

Bedrooms: 7

Bathrooms: 5

Special features: Hot tub, fireplace, pets welcome and large patio area

Average price per night: £870

​Book a stay via the Vrbo website.

Friends and family mansion with huge grounds and tennis court

York Press: Friends and family mansion with huge grounds and tennis court. VrboFriends and family mansion with huge grounds and tennis court. Vrbo

Location: Alkborough, Scunthorpe

Sleeps: 12

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3

Special features: Swimming pool, fireplace, 22 acres of parkland, tennis court and small gym

Average price per night: £1184

​Book a stay via the Vrbo website.