Series two of Netflix's regency drama Bridgerton is back but here's your chance to live in accommodation fit for a Duke or Duchess.
We have been eagerly waiting to return to the Ton since the popular period series dropped in December 2020.
Now that Lady Whistledown and her readers have returned, we are searching for a way to bring Bridgerton's unique brand of escapism to life.
Vrbo, the global family holiday rental expert has pulled together a selection of magnificent manors to help you and your family live it up in luxury.
Bridgerton style manors you can stay at from Vrbo
11 Bedroom Country House
Location: Dorset
Sleeps: 24
Bedrooms: 11
Bathrooms: 8
Special features: 3 dining rooms, 2 drawing rooms, billiard room, kids playroom, large outside terrace, table tennis and croquet lawn.
Average price per night: £2571
Book a stay via the Vrbo website.
Cornish Castle on the Devon & Cornwall border
Location: Tamar Valley, Cornwall
Sleeps: 22
Bedrooms: 11
Bathrooms: 11
Special features: Views across the River Tamar, 55 acres of woodland walks, outdoor solar heated swimming pool and Smart TV, pool table, dartboard & table football
Average price per night: £2225
Book a stay via the Vrbo website.
Milton Manor, Milton on Stour
Location: Milton on Stour, Dorset
Sleeps: 33
Bedrooms: 14
Bathrooms: 14
Special features: Games room, hot tub, ping pong table, treehouse, pond, cricket pitch, BBQ
Average price per night:£1483
Book a stay via the Vrbo website.
Georgian style mansion
Location: South Cheriton, Templecombe
Sleeps: 18
Bedrooms: 7
Bathrooms: 5
Special features: Hot tub, fireplace, pets welcome and large patio area
Average price per night: £870
Book a stay via the Vrbo website.
Friends and family mansion with huge grounds and tennis court
Location: Alkborough, Scunthorpe
Sleeps: 12
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 3
Special features: Swimming pool, fireplace, 22 acres of parkland, tennis court and small gym
Average price per night: £1184
Book a stay via the Vrbo website.
