A FASHION store opened in York city centre today.
Wild & Westbrooke opened its doors at No. 3 Stonegate, following the success of an existing shop in Lendal over the past three years.
The independent business specialises in ladies' country lifestyle clothing, which is practical with a fashionable twist, along with accessories and footwear.
It stocks Fairfax & Favor, Holland Cooper and Dubarry among other brands.
The new venue was formerly home to Pure Collection and has two sales floors.
