YORK council has been awarded more than £8.4 million to buy 44 new electric buses.

The government funding, confirmed by the Department for Transport today, will be matched by a further £10 million investment by First.

The new buses will be used on First’s routes 1, 4, 5 and 6, for the York Hospital shuttle bus and on Park&Ride route 2.

With 33 electric buses already operating on Park&Ride services, the new buses will mean the city has a fleet of 77 all-electric buses, which will run more than half the bus-miles operated in the city.

"This will reduce carbon emissions in York by 2,300 tonnes per year as well as reducing NOx and particulate emissions across the city, but especially within the city centre Clean Air Zone," a spokesperson for the city council said today.

"Overall, York’s electric bus fleet will reduce the city’s carbon emissions by 3,900 tonnes per year – the equivalent of the carbon emissions from driving 650 cars around the circumference of the Earth!"

The council submitted the multi-million pound bid to the Government’s Zero Emission Bus Regional Area (ZEBRA) scheme to further support the roll-out of zero-emission buses in York.

Cllr Paula Widdowson, the council's executive member for the environment, said: “Securing this investment is excellent news for the city. Here in York, we have already gone to great lengths to promote sustainable travel, particularly on public transport.

"In partnership with First York, we already have introduced 21 double-decker electric buses on the Park&Ride fleet, saving thousands of tonnes of CO2 in the city. York already holds bold targets for reducing carbon and taking steps to tackle climate change.

“We know that we cannot achieve this alone and that is why this funding will be so important in helping us reduce York’s carbon footprint and improving our air quality.”

The council is also expecting a decision soon on its bid to the Department for Transport for £39million under the Bus Service Improvement Plan.

The money would be used to make bus services faster and more reliable, upgrade the Park and Ride network and reform fares.

Andy D’Agorne, the council's deputy leader and executive member for transport, said: “We are delighted to be successful in receiving over £8.4million in funding towards providing clean, zero emission public transport across the city. The city’s Bus Service Improvement Plan is also a key supporting policy underpinning the council’s new Local Transport Plan and I hope Government will announce funding for this shortly."

The council says the number of bus passengers in the city is now recovering well following the covid lockdowns - with passenger volumes currently at 80-90 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.