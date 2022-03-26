THE hugely popular Star Inn pub and restaurant at Harome was less badly damaged in the fire which swept through it on November 24 last year than was originally feared, it has emerged.

A report by Leeds-based architrects ArkleBoyce to accompany a planning application for restioration of the Grade 11 listed pub says the main cruck frame – the curved timber frame that supports the building – was able to be saved.

“The amount of structural damage has been found to be significantly less than was first feared,” the ArkleBoyce report says.

Nevertheless, the damage was extensive.

The mainly thatched roof was largely destroyed, though much of the structure of the roof survived.

The ground and first floors, meanwhile, suffered extensive water and smoke damage.

The fire at the Star Inn last November

On the ground floor, furniture and fittings – including the timber bar - have all had to be removed to dry out, although the inglenook seat and window seats remain in place. All carpets have been removed.

All furniture and fittings and carpets have also had to be removed from the second floor while it dries out.

Once the building is dry, the walls, ceiling and floors will be carefully cleaned, the report says.

Surviving thatch will be kept, and the rest of the roof re-thatched. A small area of clay tiling which was damaged will be restored, the damaged tiles replaced with new, hand-made clay tiles.

Modern paint on the outside walls will be stripped away and replaced with a ‘breathable limewash’ to allow the fabric of the building to breathe.

Another view of The Star in the aftermath of last November's fire

An ecological survey carried out this month concluded that no action need be taken about bats, because ‘the building’s capacity to support them is seen as negligible.’ But workers should keep an eye out for house sparrows, the survey says. "If active nests are found, works to that area should be delayed until all chicks have fledged.”

The ArkleBoyce report describes the pub as a ‘community focal point in Harome.’

“It is highly important to restore this listed bulding and bring it back into a viable use to provide an ongoing future for the building," it says.

The Star before it was damaged in last November's fire

The restoration of the pub will be limited to ‘repair and restoration works’, the ArkleBoyce report adds. “No changes are proposed to the plan form and no historical features are to be altered or removed.”

The fire at The Star, which has won numerous awards for its food, started after 10pm on November 24 last year.

At its peak, nine fire engines attended the blaze after the thatched roof went up in flames.