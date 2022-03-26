HAXBY and Wigginton Library's book sale is now on.
The sale opened at 10am. "Masses of books to buy - tons of adult and children's books going for a song," tweeted the library.
The book sale, at Oaken Grove Community Centre until 1pm, is a collaboration between Explore, the Friends of Haxby and Wigginton Library, and the community centre.
