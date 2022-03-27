A HAIRDRESSER from North Yorkshire who refused to settle a negligence claim after a customer accused her of causing “catastrophic” hair loss has won a victory for hairdressers nationwide.

During her legal case, mother-of-two Kelly Teggin gathered evidence from extensive online research and photographs on social media to challenge the customer’s claims that large clumps of hair had fallen out after bleaching, leaving her with a blistered scalp.

Turning down the chance to settle through her insurance, Mrs Teggin put her business on the line in a two-day county court trial, which could have landed her with a bill of more than £100,000, including costs.

Mrs Teggin, who owns Kelly Teggin Hair and Beauty in Knaresborough, said: “I was positive I had done nothing wrong and wanted to clear my name.

“I was putting my reputation on the line and risked losing my business if it all went wrong but I was never going to settle because the story simply didn’t stack up - and I knew I had the evidence to prove it.”

The claimant argued that her hair started falling out on holiday, a few days after Mrs Teggin bleached the roots, continuing to fall out until she only had half her hair left, with it being reduced to stubble in some places.

Although the claimant provided no photographic evidence of the hair loss, Mrs Teggin discovered photographs on Facebook of the claimant during a holiday, which she said showed no hair damage.

Mrs Teggin’s detective work also turned up articles on the internet, the mainstream press and hair industry magazines written by the claimant’s expert witness which she claimed contradicted information given in court to back the customer’s claims that the alleged damage could not have been caused by exposure to sunlight and heated tongs.

The judge, Recorder Murray, who pointed out that the claimant had changed her evidence, said there was only evidence of “minor breakage”, which did not demonstrate there had been negligence.

Dismissing the claim, he also pointed out that UV light, heat and mechanical processes could damage bleached hair.

Mrs Teggin’s solicitor, Sarah Pether, said the case could have been settled at the outset for around £6,000 in damages, but Kelly said this could have affected her salon’s reputation as it was an incorrect claim.

The Leeds County Court judge’s ruling in favour of Mrs Teggin has been hailed as a “breakthrough” for hairdressers struggling to disprove baseless claims, which cost insurance companies millions of pounds every year.

Expert witness, forensic trichologist, Professor Barry Stevens, said hairdressers can unfairly become victims in dubious claims and welcomed the fact Mrs Teggin was exonerated in this case.

“It will hopefully lead to a closer review of claims within the industry,” he added.