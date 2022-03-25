FIRE crews were called to the scene of a kitchen fire earlier today - believed to have been started by a dog jumping up at a hob.
Both Selby fire crews responded to a report smoke coming from an upstairs window in a domestic premises in North Duffield in Selby at around 10.30am today.
On arrival, this was found to be a kitchen fire. A dog was rescued from the premises and given oxygen therapy by fire crews.
Clothing left on cooker hob had set on fire - and the cause is believed to be due to the dog jumping up and switching hob on accidentally.
Molly the Staffordshire was carried unconscious from the premises by firefighters and successfully revived by them after CPR and oxygen was administered.
