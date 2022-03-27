MAJOR disruption is set to hit rail services again today (March 27).

Transpennine Express (TPE) has asked passengers to avoid travel today as conductors continue with the latest in a number of planned strikes by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union.

The rail operator has released an amended timetable, that will see a significant reduction in available services on the Manchester to York service via Huddersfield and Leeds and journeys from York to Scarborough.

They say anyone planning on using TPE services today should avoid travel and plan journeys either side of the strike date instead.

Trains that are running will be extremely busy, and people making an essential journey are strongly urged to plan carefully and check before they travel via the TPE website or National Rail Enquiries. Also bikes will not be permitted on-board TPE trains on Sunday.

This will be the sixth day of action taken by the rail union, with further strikes planned on Sunday April 3 and on the weekends of April 16 and 17, April 30 and May 1 and June 4 and 5, causing further, extended disruption to people’s journeys.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience Director for TransPennine Express said: “Continued strike action by RMT means we will only be able to operate a very limited service for customers this Sunday and as such, we are recommending people do not travel.

“This will be the seventh strike day of strike action by the rail union, and we are really disappointed that we won’t be able to run a full service for our customers.

“Anyone planning to use our services this weekend is urged to travel either side of the strike day instead.”

TPE has arranged ticket acceptance with several other train companies to support those making essential journeys on Sunday.

TPE tickets will be accepted on Northern, Avanti West Coast, East Midlands Railway, CrossCountry, Lumo, LNER (between York and Edinburgh), ScotRail, Hull Trains (between Hull-Brough/Doncaster only) and Transport for Wales services. Ticket acceptance is also in place for FirstBus services in West Yorkshire for customers who may need to use a bus service to complete a rail journey.

Some exclusions will apply and full details are available online.