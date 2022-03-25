FIRE crews were called to the scene of a two-car crash earlier today.
Harrogate fire crews responded to a police report of a three-car road traffic collision in Forest Lane in Harrogate at around 11am today.
On arrival this was found to be a two-car crash, after a Mercedes had driven into the rear of a car in front with the female driver, aged 60s, still inside.
Fire crews stabilised the car and after assessment by paramedics, the driver exited the car by themselves with no injuries, the fire service said.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.