FIRE crews were called to the scene of a two-car crash earlier today.

Harrogate fire crews responded to a police report of a three-car road traffic collision in Forest Lane in Harrogate at around 11am today.

On arrival this was found to be a two-car crash, after a Mercedes had driven into the rear of a car in front with the female driver, aged 60s, still inside.

Fire crews stabilised the car and after assessment by paramedics, the driver exited the car by themselves with no injuries, the fire service said.