A NEW look grocery store is set to reopen next week after being closed for nine months.

Stamford Bridge community Co-op is set to reopen their new-look, larger, store following a nine month closure, and a £1.6 million programme of works and improvements.

The store in The Square, Stamford Bridge – re-launches on Thursday, March 31, and is powered by 100 per cent renewable electricity.

Opening between 6am-10pm every day, the store will provide 15 jobs, includes John Lewis parcel collection and return and, the Click & Collect of groceries through Co-op’s own online shop – coop.co.uk/shop

The shop – which is now about 25 per cent bigger than previously at more than 2,600 sq ft – also offers a Fairtrade coffee dispenser, bakery, hot food and an enhanced range of fresh, healthy products, meal ideas, food-to-go, award winning wines, ready meals and pizzas, free-from, vegan and plant-based products and, everyday essentials.

It also includes a recycle unit for those ‘soft plastics’ which are unlikely to be collected by local councils, including: crisp packets, bread bags, lids from ready meals and yogurt pots, biscuit wrappers and, pet food pouches.

Martin Pickering, Co-op Store Manager, said: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to carry out such a significant programme of improvements including structural work and an extension of the store to better serve the community - it has a great new look and feel. I would also like to thank the Stamford Bridge Sports Association for their support and co-operation which enabled a pop-up shop to continue to serve the community with everyday essentials during the closure. We are looking for forward to welcoming the community back into their Co-op.

"Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life and, we have worked to develop the range, choice, products and added services to create a really compelling offer to serve our community, conveniently."